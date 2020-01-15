BRISTOL, Va. Irene Parker Owens, age 89, passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Rehab Center and Memory Care at Bristol after a long illness. Irene was a native of Damascus, Va. and was the youngest daughter of the late John and Ennis Greer Parker. She was retired from Signet Bank and was an active and competitive golfer as a member of the Ladies Association at Clear Creek Golf Course. Irene served the community through the Bristol Pilot Club. She had many hobbies and was especially known for "Mimi's" bread and her pressed flower creations. As a member of Abingdon Church of Christ, she helped establish the Young at Heart Program and the "Bear Outreach Program". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bert Owens; son, David Owens; and siblings, Lillian Blevins, Wilton Parker, June Chabot, John Parker, and Charles "Cotton" Parker. Irene is survived by two daughters, Susan Williams and husband, Harry, of Blountville, Tenn., and Linda Salyer and husband, Dennis, of Bristol, Va.; five grandchildren, Drew Salyer and wife, Katie, Emily Salyer Dennis and husband, Will, Megan Williams Jamison and husband, Chris, Devin Williams Hancock and husband, Jonathan, and Mitch Owens; special daughter-in-law, Karen Owens Brickey and her husband, John; brother-in-law, John Owens and wife, Terry; six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Dennis, Julia Dennis, Grant Salyer, Reid Salyer, Hatton Jamison, and Rowe Jamison; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Minister Bill Haywood, Elder Phil Blevins, and Minister Tim Ruble officiating. Graveside committal services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family would like to thank Connie Daggs for her faithful support, to the dedicated staff of Rehab Center and Memory Care at Bristol and Caris Healthcare for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the "Bear Outreach Program" at Abingdon Church of Christ, P.O. Box 604, Abingdon, VA 24212, in Mrs. Owens' name or to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Irene Parker Owens is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Owens, Irene Parker
To send flowers to the family of Irene Owens, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
5:30PM-7:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before Irene 's Visitation begins.
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before Irene 's Funeral Service begins.