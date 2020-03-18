GLADE SPRING, Va. Gerald "Jerry" Robert Owens, 81, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 18, 1939, in Glade Spring, Va., to the late Robert Lewis Owens and Bessie Owens. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Vicki Lynn Mitchell and one sister, Sue Thomas. Jerry began his teaching career in masonry at Patrick Henry High School in 1964 and later taught at the Washington County Technical School and the Neff Center before retiring in 1991. He was a former bus driver for the Washington County School System, a member of the Glade Spring Fire Dept. and was active with the Glade Spring Little League. Jerry was a member of the masonic lodge and the bricklayer's union. He was the owner of Owens & Sons Masonry and a lifelong member of Seven Springs Presbyterian Church where he served as trustee. Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Charmie Fleenor Owens; one son, Tony Owens (Sharon); three grandchildren, Felicia Martin (Eric), Jason Mitchell (Katy) and McKayla Mitchell; three great-grandchildren; one son-in-law, Phillip Mitchell; niece, Sheri Johnson (Rusty); close friend, Jack Hurd; and his many former students and friends. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Davis and the staff at JMH Cancer Center for the care shown to Jerry. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Lifeline Ministries, 29255 Ryan Rd., Meadowview, VA 24361. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at the church with Pastor Darrell Martin, the Rev. Tom Sullivan, and the Rev. Bob Lane officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Rose Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony Owens, Jason Mitchell, Eric Martin, Larry Trogdon, Darius Bowman and Mark Trogdon. Honorary pallbearers will be Dayton Owens, Jack Hurd, Brian Hinchey, Joe Pless, Jake Comer, J.D. Parris and all his special friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Seven Springs Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 876, Glade Spring, VA 24340, or Lifeline Ministries, 29255 Ryan Rd., Meadowview, VA 24361. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Owens.
