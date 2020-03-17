Owens, Gerald "Jerry" Robert

GLADE SPRING, Va. Gerald "Jerry" Robert Owens, 81, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. The complete obituary will be announced in the Thursday edition by Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments