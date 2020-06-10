Owens, Blu

Mitchell Blu Owens, 32, of Blountville, passed away, on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Bristol, he has lived in this area all of his life. He loved to hike, enjoy the outdoors, and cook. Blu had a lot of friends and enjoyed being around people. He always had a smile on his face, a kind hearted soul, he would give you whatever he could give. Blu was proud of and loved his nieces, they shared a special relationship. He is survived by his parents, Billy Owens and wife, Sharon; mother, Sherry Thomas; maternal grandparents, Garfield and Sue Ring; sisters, Miranda Wheelock and husband, Dustin, Becky Owens Griffitts and husband, Keith, and Angel McGlocklin and husband Jeremy; brothers, Bill Owens and Josh Billheimer; and nieces and nephews, Erica Medley and husband Jacob, Ali Perdue and husband, Cody, Emma, Lathen, Cali, Waylon, Carson, Cash, River, and Wyatt. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Kyle Falin. Music will be provided by The Browders. Please vist www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an email condolence for the family.

