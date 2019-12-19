Batina Joyce Otto, 70, Bristol, Tenn., passed away at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Bristol, Va. to Powell A. Cross and Anna L. Cross on February 18, 1949. Ms. Otto graduated from Blountville High School. Ms. Otto was a loving mother to her son, Raymond Otto and a proud grandmother to Lisa Bishop. She was also blessed with her sister, Judi Haynie and her brother, Jerry Cross. Ms. Otto is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Paige Tiller, Erin Meade, Russell Haynie and Taylor Haynie and special friends, Thomas and Valerie Mullins, Shirley Leek, Tamra Goodson and Madison Goodson. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Hwy. 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. with Michael Harr officiating. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Batina Joyce Otto.