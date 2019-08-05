ABINGDON, Va. Paul Curtis Osborne, age 84, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Trigg Street Church of God. Paul was retired from the U.S. Air Force, where most of his career was spent in Fire and Rescue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Virgie Osborne; grandson, Joshua Osborne; mother of his children Jo Ann Smith; three sisters and two brothers. Paul is survived by his wife, Tilda of the home; daughter, Debra Osborne of Ky.; sons Paul G. Osborne and wife Jayne of Nevada and Michael D. Osborne of N. Mex.; brother, Jay Osborne of Lebanon, Va.; sister, Charlotte Compton of Front Royal, Va.; three grandsons; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Steve Vaughn officiating. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. The family offers heartfelt thanks to the ER and PCU Staff at Johnston Memorial Hospital and to special friend Naomi Barrett for the love and care shown to Paul during his illness and time of need. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The Osborne family is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 19415 Lee Highway; Abingdon, VA 24210 (276) 623-2700.