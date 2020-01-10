MARION, Va. Henry Morris Osborne, age 78, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home. Henry didn't say a whole lot, but that doesn't mean he was quiet. He never met a stranger in fact, his grandchildren thought he was famous. He was always smiling or waving when they took Buddy out. Henry was the most wonderful husband and poppy to his grandchildren and their friends. He was the best tomato man around, and was very proud of his garden. When and Jimmy weren't laying carpet, Henry was working at the State Hospital, where his patients loved and protected him dearly. It's hard to find many more Henry Morris Osbornes we're pretty sure he was one of a kind, and his kind and gentle way will be missed. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Avery Tilson; and parents, John and Jessie Ruth Osborne. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Freida Osborne of Marion, Va.; sister, Christine Marie Price of Nashville, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Robert Clay Taylor of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Candice "Candy Lu" Davis and husband, Bobby, of Marion, Va. and Shelby Tilson and special friend, Justin Johnson of Chilhowie, Va.; great-grandchildren, Colby, Lila, Sawyer, and Coleson Henry; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Dana Taylor Brooks of Nashville, Tenn.; and special friend, Jimmy Farmer of Sugar Grove, Va. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Doug Halsey officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Henry Morris Osborne, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Henry's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE RIDGE TOPS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS AND WEAKENED TREES COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&