CASTLEWOOD, Va. Frances Louise Salyer Osborne, age 97, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1922, the daughter of the late Vince G. and Maude Johnson Salyer. She attended Molls Creek Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Osborne; son, Denver Eugene Osborne; sister, Mary Sue Harrington; two brothers, Arvill Salyer and Arthur Salyer; and brother-in-law, Leon Price. She is survived by her daughter, Velma Ramey and husband, Jack, of Castlewood, Va.; her sister, Nancy Price of Bristol, Va.; brother, Paul Salyer and wife, Agnes, of Kingsport, Tenn.; five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Frances Louise Salyer Osborne will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Terry Compton officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Memorial Park. The family received friends Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Combs Funeral Service. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Osborne family.
Osborne, Frances Louise Salyer
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Osborne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.