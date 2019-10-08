ABINGDON, Va. Deloris Ann Osborne, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born in Castlewood, Va., but had lived for many years in Richmond, Va. She moved to Abingdon in 2001. Deloris spent most of her working years with Fidelity Life Company. She was of the Baptist faith. Deloris was an avid reader and loved working cross word puzzles. However, her true joy came from sharing the love of her son, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lawrence Osborne; her parents, Wiley and Nonavie Kiser; sisters, Shirley Pritchard and Peggy Robinson; and brother Johnny Kiser. Survivors include her son, Gregory and wife, Judy, of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Angela Wiegand and husband, Jonathan, Michelle Anton and husband, Jonathan and their son, Oliver, all of Statesville, N.C., and Gregory Osborne Jr. and wife, Allison and their children, Kai and Lorelai of Abingdon; sisters, Patsy Herndon of Bristol, Va., and June Light of Kingsport; and brother, Buddy Kiser of Lebanon, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at the Forest Hills Chapel at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, with Pastor Allen Jesse officiating. Entombment will follow in the Serenity Gardens Mausoleum in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Deloris Ann Osborne is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).