DAMASCUS, Va. Bobby Gene Osborne, 82, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1937, in Damascus, Va., to the late R.M. Osborne and Flora Grace Trivett Osborne. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Shoun Osborne; one son, Scott Osborne; two brothers, Ronnie Wayne Osborne and Danny Everette Osborne; and one sister, Peggy Lou Osborne. Bobby was retired from Columbus-McKinnon after over 40 years of service as a tool and cutter grinder. After retirement, Bobby spent 12 years working at the Food City in Damascus where he enjoyed meeting with and talking to both old and new friends. He was an avid antique car enthusiast and a member of the Car Club of Damascus. Bobby was a member of Liberty Hall Masonic Lodge No. 104 AF&AM and was also a Shriner where he devoted his time being a "Shriner clown". He was an avid reader, loved watching westerns and was a New York Yankees fan. Survivors include one daughter, Robin Osborne; special grand dog, Lily; two sisters, Kay Seymore and husband, Vernie and Claudine Owen and husband, Henry; several nieces, nephews, and very special friends, Price and Gerald Hayes. Visitation will be from 5 until 6:45 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Damascus United Methodist Church. Masonic Funeral Rites will be conducted at 6:45 p.m., by Liberty Hall Masonic Lodge No. 104 AF&AM followed by services at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Creighton Smith officiating. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Damascus Car Club, men of Damascus United Methodist Church and Steve Lovins. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Price and Gerald Hayes, 27036 Wichita Ln., Abingdon, VA 24211. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Osborne.
