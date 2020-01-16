Osborne, Betty Lou

Betty Lou McGhee Osborne, 90, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Rick Gibson and the Rev. Duane Musick officiating. Entombment will follow at the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Doug Perkins, Steve Osborne Jr., Paul Osborne, Wil Osborne, Graham Campbell, and Bradley Osborne. Honorary pallbearers will be Whorley Osborne, Vincen Whited, and the men of Copper Ridge Independent Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020, after 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Copper Ridge Independent Baptist Church, 420 Copper Road, Cleveland, VA 24225, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., at www.stjude.org or by calling (800) 805-5856. Share memories and condolences with the Osborne family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
