Betty Lou McGhee Osborne, 90, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home. Born on October 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. McGhee and Anna Palmer McGhee. In 2015 she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James W. Osborne. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Chris Perkins; great-grandson, Colton Perkins; son-in-law, Alva Perkins; daughter-in-law, Brenda Osborne; four sisters, Doris Miller, Linda Carol Byrd, Nellie and Jettie McGhee; one brother, Junior McGhee; two stepmothers, Audrey McGhee and Dorothy McGhee; several and stepsiblings. Betty was a long-time faithful member of Copper Ridge Independent Baptist Church, where she had served as a Sunday School teacher, attendance keeper, and a teacher at the Copper Ridge Christian Academy. She loved her church family and loved attending church services as long as she was able. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. If you visited her home, she always wanted to feed you. She is survived by six children, Janet Combs and husband, John, Steve Osborne and wife, Rita, Rusty Osborne and wife, Molly, Kenneth Osborne and wife, Annie, Susie Johnson and husband, Don, and James Osborne Jr. and wife, Becky; honorary son and daughter, Marc and Doris Walters; eight grandchildren, Doug Perkins and wife, Rhonda, Stephanie Castle, Steve Osborne Jr. and wife, Jill, Jessica Osborne, Paul Osborne and wife, Heather, Katie Johnson and husband, Graham Campbell, Jaime Kitt Osborne, and Wil Osborne; five great-grandchildren, Devon Perkins and wife, Jessica, Joanie Perkins, Erica Osborne, Autumn and Miles Osborne, and one expected great grandchild; and great-great-grandchild, Jonah Perkins. Also surviving are two sisters, Audrey Helbert and Jean Miller; one brother, Gary McGhee; stepbrother, Joe Cole; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all who have helped us during our Mom's illness and a special thank you and appreciation to Home Nursing Company and Hospice in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Doug Perkins, Steve Osborne Jr., Paul Osborne, Wil Osborne, Graham Campbell, and Bradley Osborne. Honorary pallbearers will be Whorley Osborne, Vincen Whited, and the men of Copper Ridge Independent Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Rick Gibson and the Rev. Duane Musick officiating. Entombment will follow at the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020, after 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Copper Ridge Independent Baptist Church, 420 Copper Road, Cleveland, VA 24225, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., at www.stjude.org or by calling (800) 805-5856. Share memories and condolences with the Osborne family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.