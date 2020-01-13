ABINGDON, Va. Dana Marie Kennedy Onifer, age 70, passed on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. Ms. Onifer was born in Russell County, Va. and lived many years in Michigan before settling in Abingdon in 1980. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Annalee Bush Kennedy. Ms. Onifer is survived by her children, Kimberly Craven of Abingdon, Va., and Tony Onifer of Granite Falls, N.C.; her grandchildren who she loved dearly, Joshua Craven, Courtney Byars, and Brittany Craven, all of Abingdon, Va.; great-grandchildren, Noah Byars, Caleb Byars, and Trinity Saltz; sisters, Faye Ross of Abingdon, Va., and Darlene Goodson of Bristol, Va.; and brothers, Donald Kennedy of West Virginia, Hershell Robinette of Abingdon, Va., and Maynard Robinette of Michigan. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the Forest Hills Chapel with Steve McCoy officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Tony Onifer, Joshua Craven, Bradley Byars, John Saltz, Donald Kennedy, and Don Ross serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Dana Marie Kennedy Onifer is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
