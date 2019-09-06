Max Allen Ollis, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born on October 3, 1934, in Piney Flats, Tenn., a son of the late Martin Pearlo and Bessie Pearl Osborne Ollis. Max was a U.S. Army and Air Force Veteran. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Universal Antenna. Max was a member of Holston Valley Christian Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Edna Booher Ollis; sons, Max "Sonny" Ollis and wife, Tonda, and Marty Ollis and wife, Lesa; grandchildren, Ian Ollis and wife, Annie, Adrianna Gragg and husband, Austin, and Meah Jones and husband, Kai; step grandchildren, Heather, Lauren and Cory; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Rylin, and Lynnli; sisters, Velma Glover, Alma Lee Nelson and husband, Clyde, and Bernadine Donnelley; brother, Harold Ollis and wife, Jean; special sister-in-law, Linda Lawson, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Holston Valley Christian Church with Minister Gary Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Harold E. Barnett Memorial Cemetery with military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be sons, Max Ollis and Marty Ollis, Ian Ollis, Harold Ollis, John Payne, Kai Jones and Jack Ollis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holston Valley Christian Church, 980 Bristol Caverns Hwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments