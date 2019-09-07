Max Allen Ollis, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his residence. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Holston Valley Christian Church with Minister Gary Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Harold E. Barnett Memorial Cemetery with military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be sons, Max Ollis and Marty Ollis, Ian Ollis, Harold Ollis, John Payne, Kai Jones and Jack Ollis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holston Valley Christian Church, 980 Bristol Caverns Hwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
