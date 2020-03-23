Dorothy "Dottie" Morton Ollis, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 25, 1933, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Frank P. Morton Sr. and Ruby Griffin Morton. Dottie was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She worked for Sullivan county school System for over 30 years. Dottie was a member of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Ollis Sr.; sons, Marty Ollis, Scott Ollis and Gerry Ollis; brothers, Billy Morton and Frank Morton Jr; and great-grandson, Gunner David Scott Barker. Survivors include her sons, Allen Ollis and friend, Anna, and Chris Ollis and wife, Shari; daughter, Cyndi Barker and friend, Randy; brother, Robert "Mickey" Morton; sister, Frances Saddler and husband, Bob; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, 300 Henson Ln, Bristol, TN 37620. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at: www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: QLEKRG Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

