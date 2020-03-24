Dorothy "Dottie" Morton Ollis, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at: www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: QLEKRG Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

