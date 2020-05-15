Olinger, Margaret Hayden

SALTVILLE, Va. Margaret Hayden Olinger, age 90, was born on August 18, 1929 and passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Margaret was a member of the Buckeye Hollow Free Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman L. Olinger; her parents, Roby and Virgie Hayden; son, David L. Olinger; six sisters, Minnie Griffey, Mabel Surber, Molly Terry, Martha Lou Shelton, Rosie Griffey, and Mandy Shelton; one brother, Marvin R. Hayden. She is survived by her daughter, Virgie Dowell and husband, Bobby, of Saltville, Va.; four sons, Charles Olinger and wife, Judy, of Bristol, Tenn., Dempsey Olinger and wife, Wanda, of Saltville, Va., Johnny Olinger and wife, Sharon, of Ceres, Va., and Harold Olinger and wife, Doris, of Bristol, Va.; daughter-in-law, Joyce Olinger of Saltville; three sisters, Mary Sue Eastridge of Saltville, Va., Darcus Harris of Chilhowie, Va., and Pearl Cox of Elkin, N.C.; three brothers, Thomas Hayden of Chilhowie, Va., Roby Hayden of Saltville, Va., and Charles Hayden of Marion, Va.; ten grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; several special nieces and nephews; and many friends. There will be a private funeral at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home and a private graveside service at Mount Rose Cemetery with Pastor Wade Kestner and Allen Hunt officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the funeral home with social distancing practices observed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Free Pentecostal Holiness Church Buckeye Hollow building fund. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Margaret Hayden Olinger Family.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Olinger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 16
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries