SALTVILLE, Va. Lori Ann Olinger, age 49, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother and friend. Lori actively supported all of Smyth County Schools sports. She is survived by her four sons, Jonathan Turley, Brennan Turley, Nathan Godsey and Josh Godsey; mother, Ruby Jean Olinger; two grandchildren, Gracie Turley and Mason Turley; five aunts, one uncle and several cousins; and her faithful and loving dog, "Poppy". Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday prior to the services. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Lori Ann Olinger family.
