Odum, Randall Keys

Randall Keys Odum, age 51, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on March 15, 1968, in Bristol Tennessee. He is survived by Beverly Odum; daughter, Ashley Odum; son, Austin Odum; three granddaughters, Mariah Odum, Isabella Kimberlin, and Abigail Odum; brother, Randy Odum; sister, Angie Johnson, and sister Maryalice Masuta. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Boggs Risner, and Nanny Leona Feathers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
PREP BASEBALL: Remembering Lou Peery, Tazewell's gentle giant
-
Hundreds turn out for preview gala of new Food City at The Meadows in Abingdon
-
Your View: Republican Party wants to lie to Southwest Virginia voters in election
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Super Seven Predictions for November 1
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Patrick Henry tops Chilhowie in Hogo showdown
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.