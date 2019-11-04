Odum, Randall Keys

Randall Keys Odum, age 51, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on March 15, 1968, in Bristol Tennessee. He is survived by Beverly Odum; daughter, Ashley Odum; son, Austin Odum; three granddaughters, Mariah Odum, Isabella Kimberlin, and Abigail Odum; brother, Randy Odum; sister, Angie Johnson, and sister Maryalice Masuta. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Boggs Risner, and Nanny Leona Feathers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends.

