ABINGDON, Va. Mr. Fred Wayne Odum, age 81, a well-known resident of Washington County, Virginia, passed away at his home on August 5, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on April 17, 1938, the son of the late Grover Cleveland and Virgie Stark Odum. He was also preceded in death by Two sisters, Blanche Smith and Elizabeth Ivey; and four brothers, Virgil, James Jack and Billie Joe Odum. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was known to be a master carpenter who worked on various buildings and homes in the area. Funeral services for Mr. Fred Odum will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Mausoleum at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Mr.Bill Haywood and Mr.Joe Scroggin officiating. Full Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Highlands Honor Guard on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Mausoleum at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Virginia (1-276-628-2131) is honored to serve the family of Mr. Fred W. Odum.