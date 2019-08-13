Coach Jon "Big O" Odum, age 39, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. Coach Odum was a man supported and loved by many in his community. A well-known teacher, coach, mentor, and most of all a Christian father. He taught at Wallace Middle School, was the head coach for basketball and golf at John Battle. He attended Victory Baptist and Highlands Fellowship. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Odum; grandfather, the Rev. Arthur Odum; grandmother, Grace Odum; grandfather, Lloyd Fleenor; niece, Adyson Meade; and father-in-law, J.C. Maloyed. Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Ashley Maloyed Odum; children, Macy Jo Odum, Jonathan Luke Odum, and Jase Carter Odum; parents, Nick and Sandy Bailey; siblings, David Odum, Angie Meade and husband, Dave, and Nathan Odum and wife, Tatum; grandmother, Joyce Fleenor; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. A celebration of his life service will be held 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at John Battle High School with the Rev. Steve Kinder officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at the school with the service beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. The burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Elton, Jake Oliver, Adam Rust, Brad Cloyd, Ronnie Kimberlin, Todd Coleman, Todd Easterling, and Joe Gott. Honorary pallbearers will be his former teams, students and teammates. At the family's request, please dress casual and show up in Battle colors or Alabama colors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been requested for a scholarship fund to be set up in Jon's Memory at John Battle High School. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Wellmont Bristol Regional Medical Center, especially Dr. Andrew Rice and Dr. Alton Blow. They would also like to thank the tremendous team effort at Duke University Hospital, led by P.A. Mark Johnson and Dr. Amick Desjardins. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.