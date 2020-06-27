Ivan "Ray" O'Dell Ivan "Ray" O'Dell, 63, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond O'Dell; his grandparents, Earl and Flora O'Dell and Charles and Maude Ogle. He is survived by his mother, Juanita Ogle O'Dell; his sister, Joy O'Dell Yates; brother-in-law, Dale Yates. He is also survived by special friends, Johnny Rowe, Jay Bundy, Tamee Tweed, Hunter Waddell; his special little girl, Miyah; and General Ron Hite. Ray was a machinist who was employed at Valley Equipment in Jonesborough, Tennessee, for 45 years. He was a talented machinist who could make almost anything out of a piece of metal. Ray graduated from Davy Crockett High School and attended Science Hill Vocational School. Ray was also an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America organization. He loved the outdoors and especially loved going to the family farm in Virginia. Ray's great sense of humor, his ability to be a trusted friend to help those around him, his work ethic, and his great big heart made him the person who will be missed by family, friends and co-workers. A private memorial will be held at a later date to honor Ray's memory. Condolences may be sent to the O'Dell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.
