Joseph "Joe" Franklin Oberle, 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on August 24, 1938, son of the late Albert John Oberle and Evelyn Nesbit Hanes Cuny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great aunt, Nellie. Joe was a loving and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He retired from the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was self employed as a painter in the Bristol area for several years. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Bea Oberle; three daughters, Roberta L. Oberle, Connie Garvey and husband, Tom, and Sandra Cappuccilli and husband, Danny; one son, Joseph F. Oberle II and wife, Christine; two brothers-in-law, Dean Rasnick and Reed Rasnick and his daughter, Farrah; two sisters-in-law, Charlene "Liz" Rasnick and Patsy Gibson; special niece, Heaven Viars and husband, Chris; special nephew, Nick Steffey and wife, Selena; and several nieces, nephews and many other family members. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Father Chris Hess officiating. Committal services and inurnment will follow in the cemetery at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S.A.F Honor Guard and Chapter #40, D.A.V., Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Oberle and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

