Joseph "Joe" Franklin Oberle, 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Father Chris Hess officiating. Committal services and inurnment will follow at the cemetery at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S.A.F Honor Guard and Chapter #40, D.A.V., Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Oberle and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
