MARION, Va. Scottie Lee Oaks, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Scottie was born in Marion, Va. to the late George and Rose Riley Oaks. He was a master carpenter and loved working on old antique cars. He is survived by his sister, Debbie Schwartz and husband, Jim; uncle, Elmer "Bub" Lane; aunts, Virginia Farris and husband, David, Dorothy Martin, Nancy Blevins and husband, David, and Linda Heniger and husband, Jim; nephew, James Schwartz; great nephew, Jayden Schwartz; and a very special friend, Bobby Petty. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at South Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Marion with Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Oaks Family.
Oaks, Scottie Lee
To send flowers to the family of Scottie Oaks, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 11
Graveside
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
South Fork Baptist Church
South Fork Rd
Marion, VA 24354
South Fork Rd
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Scottie's Graveside begins.