O"quin, Georgia H.

Georgia H. O'quin BEE, Va. Georgia H. O'quin, age 82, of Sandlick Road, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence. Born in Buchanan County, she was a daughter of the late Carson Barton and Clercy Hess Barton Tiller. She was a homemaker and of the Primitive Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Franklin Delano O'quin; stepfather, Dewey Tiller; brothers, Elden (Inez) Barton, Beecher Arland Barton, Carson Barton Jr., and Claudie Tiller; a sister, Hester (Billy) Rasnake; brothers-in-law, Stanley Farmer and David Honaker; and a great-grandson, Jasper Hill. Survivors include a son, Gary (Pauline) O'quin and a daughter, Regina (Conrad) Hill, both of Bee; two grandchildren, Ashley (Zac) Lawson of Wise, Va., and Adam (Dedra) Hill of Clintwood, Va.; great-grandchildren, Seth Lawson, Rachel Lawson, and Alexis Viers; sisters, Vernell (Hershel) Perrigan of Clinchco, Va,, Jean (Buster) O'quinn of Lebanon, Va., Barbara Honaker of Bee, Glenna (Dexter) Ray of Vansant, Va., and Brenda (Jerry) Fletcher of Rowe, Va.; and two brothers, Lester (Sandra) Tiller and James (Yvonne) Tiller both of Bee. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Haysi Funeral Home with Jim Duty, Garnell Gilbert, and Barrett McGlothlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Duty Cemetery, Bee. Pallbearers will be Beecher Barton, Timmy Barton, Jackie Barton, Keith O'quinn, Jeff Tiller, Mark Rasnake, Matthew Rasnake, Michael Rasnake, Derek Ray, Bandon Farmer, Craig Tiller, Mick Owens, Rick Owens, Zac Lawson, and Adam Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be brothers-in-law. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the funeral home where a song service will be held at 7 p.m. with Tiller and Owens Family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com. Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
