BRISTOL, Tenn. Kathleen O'Dell, 101, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home in Bristol, Tennessee. She was born in Castlewood, Virginia, the daughter of the late John and Bertha Lawson Porter. She was preceded in death by her husband, James O'Dell; and siblings, Anna Laura Porter Peters, C.D. Porter and Ida Porter Williamson. She graduated from Temple Hill High School at age fifteen. She entered Appalachian State University at age sixteen and graduated at age nineteen with a teaching degree. Kathleen spent most of her teaching career at Temple Hill High School and Castlewood High School. She is survived by two nieces, Nell P. Colvard and Jane Hepp; one nephew, Ronald Williamson; five great-nieces, Julie Harrill Bowers, Bobbi Marshall, Sue Lambert, Kathleen Litsas, and Virginia Hepp; and two great-nephews, Bob Ring and Jim Stickley. Services for Kathleen O'Dell will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, with Reverend Jim Anderson officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the O'Dell family through our website www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

