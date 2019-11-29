Edna M. Grimes O'Dell, age 95, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. She was born on October 7, 1924, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late William J. Grimes Sr. and Nova Booher Grimes. Edna was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl P. O'Dell; two sisters and four brothers. Survivors include her sons, Nathan O'Dell and wife, Gerry, Donald O'Dell and wife, Kay, and Kenneth O'Dell and wife, Tonita; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah G. O'Dellp; and special friend, Allen Poore. The funeral service for Mrs. O'Dell will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Poplar Ridge Christian Church with Minister Evan Wolfe, Minister Brad Perry and Minister Roland Whittemore officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 3 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Hospice and the doctors, nurses and staff at Oakmont at Gordon Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lynne Wright Memorial Fund, c/o Poplar Ridge Christian Church, 206 Poplar Ridge Church Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.