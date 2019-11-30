Edna M. Grimes O'Dell, age 95, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. The funeral service for Mrs. O'Dell will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Poplar Ridge Christian Church with Minister Evan Wolfe, Minister Brad Perry and Minister Roland Whittemore officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 3 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

