Michael Wesley O'Connor, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1945 in Roanoke, Va., a son of the late James and Rebecca Angle O'Connor. Michael retired from the U.S. Navy with over 30 years of service. After retirement he was an x-ray technician for the VA Medical Center for 19 years. He was a member of Volunteer Baptist Church and the DAV Chapter 39. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Eileen O'Connor. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kathy Viers O'Connor; children, Rebecca O'Connor Davis and husband, Michael, Meghan O'Connor, Sean O'Connor and fianc� Amanda Haun, Colin O'Connor and Rebecca Rose; granddaughter, Angelina O'Connor; grandsons, Heath and James Davis; brothers, Kevin O'Connor and wife, Sharon, and Jamie O'Connor; mother-in-law, Amie Widener and husband, Sam; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony French officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to DAV Chapter 39, 630 Carden Hollow Rd, Bristol, TN 37620 or Avoca Branch Library, 1550 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.