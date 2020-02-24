Michael James O'Connell, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 25, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., a son of the late Michael Joseph and Miriam Lynd O'Connell. Michael was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked for Warren County Comm. where he served as Chief and Senior Telecommunicator. He retired from Unisys after 29 years of service. He was a life member of Hampton Fire Company, Hampton, N.J, Thorndale Fire Company, Thorndale, Pa., and Hampton Emergency Squad. Michael was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Ellen VanWagner and Patrick O'Connell. Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann O'Connell; children, Michael O'Connell and wife, Karen, and Stacie Brown and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Lauren Weaver and husband, Matt, and Kieran Brown; great-grandson, Alonzo Widener; and sister, Elizabeth Mann. Services for Mr. O'Connell will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hampton Fire Co., 1 Wells Ave, Hampton, NJ 08827, or Bristol VFW Patton Crosswhite Post 6975, P.O. Box 818, Bristol, VA 24203. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

