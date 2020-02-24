Michael James O'Connell, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 25, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., a son of the late Michael Joseph and Miriam Lynd O'Connell. Michael was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked for Warren County Comm. where he served as Chief and Senior Telecommunicator. He retired from Unisys after 29 years of service. He was a life member of Hampton Fire Company, Hampton, N.J, Thorndale Fire Company, Thorndale, Pa., and Hampton Emergency Squad. Michael was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Ellen VanWagner and Patrick O'Connell. Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann O'Connell; children, Michael O'Connell and wife, Karen, and Stacie Brown and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Lauren Weaver and husband, Matt, and Kieran Brown; great-grandson, Alonzo Widener; and sister, Elizabeth Mann. Services for Mr. O'Connell will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hampton Fire Co., 1 Wells Ave, Hampton, NJ 08827, or Bristol VFW Patton Crosswhite Post 6975, P.O. Box 818, Bristol, VA 24203. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
AMBER Alert issued for missing Sullivan County 15-month old
-
Sheriff: Men involved in Washington County shooting death were dating sisters
-
Probe of Bristol Tennessee school director’s credentials underway
-
Update: Vehicle located in search for Evelyn Boswell
-
Our View: Credit for casino idea goes to big players
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas