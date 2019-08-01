BRISTOL, Tenn. Jacqueline J. O'Connell, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born November 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Jack and Fannie Warner Johnson. She attended Cedar Creek Baptist Church and retired from Baxter Corporation with over twenty years of service. Funeral services for Jacqueline Johnson O'Connell will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Stan Anderson officiating. Entombment will follow in the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the O'Connell family.