Randall Lee Nunley Randall Lee "Randy" Nunley, age 58, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was a steel superintendent at Design and Build Construction for most of his life, and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Smith Nunley; and his brother, Maynard Nunley. He is survived by his mother, Beulah Reynolds Nunley of Abingdon, Va.; his loving wife of 40 years, Brenda Kaye Henegar Nunley; two daughters, Stacey Burke (Jesse) of Abingdon, Va., and Sharon Nunley (Jason Wise) of Bristol, Va.; two brothers: Raymond Nunley (Brenda) of Meadowview, Va. and Ellis Nunley (Patsy) of Abingdon, Va.; four sisters, Thelma Musick (Ellis) of Lebanon, Va., Lois Miller (Wayford) of Meadowview, Va., Bonnie Wise (Eugene) of Abingdon, Va., and Jean Damron (Silas Jr.) of Abingdon, Va.; six grandsons, Austin Burke, Kamen Wise, Brayden Wise, Toryn Burke, Kayge Burke, and Drayko Burke; mother-in-law, Irene Henegar of Abingdon, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved canine companions, Dude and "Fe Fe". A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Silas Damron Jr. officiating. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the Main Street Chapel on Tuesday before 10:45 a.m. to travel in procession. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of the University of Virginia Medical Center as well as those who cared for Randy at Pikeville Medical Center, especially Dr. Mohamed El Dinali and secretary, April. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Randall Lee "Randy" Nunley is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).