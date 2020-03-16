Kim Dingus Nunley, age 54, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 7, 1965, in Bristol, Tenn. Kim worked in customer service for Sprint for 16 years and AT&T for 5 years. She attended Liberty Baptist Church. Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Rose Jarrells; son, Joshua Dingus; and brother, John Rose. Survivors include her husband for 12 years, Allen Nunley; brother, Warren Rose and wife Deborah; and her dog, Rufus. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Grady Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public access is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: JBJSJO In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

