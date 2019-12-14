Nunley, Anthony

ABINGDON, Va. Anthony Nunley, age 44, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 10, 1975, in Washington County, Va., a son of William Nunley and the late Josie Tweed Nunley. He lived his entire life in Washington County and was a 1993 graduate of Abingdon High School. He was self employed as a concrete finisher. Anthony had a great personality, was a friend to all, and a loyal Virginia Tech fan. He attended Mt. View United Methodist Church and Greendale Chapel. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josie Tweed Nunley and a sister, Michelle Nunley Thayer. Survivors include his wife, Megan Jones Nunley; two sons, Luke Anthony Nunley and Parker David Nunley; his father, Billy Nunley; one sister, Kim Andis and husband, Blake; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David C. Jones and Carole Jones; brother-in-law, Kevin Thayer; sister-in-law, Lindsay Coffey and husband, Bryan; nieces, Hannah Ford and husband, Jacob and Kori Andis; nephews, Dylan Andis, Tyler Thayer, and Brooks Coffey; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Greendale Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers and the Rev. Donald C. Thayer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 p.m. until time of the funeral service. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greendale Chapel Cemetery, Rich Valley Road, Abingdon, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Outreach Foundation, P.O. Box 1263, Abingdon, VA 24212. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Nunley family.
