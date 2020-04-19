MARION, Va. Faye Heath Null, 59, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home in Marion. Survivors include her husband, Gordon Null; children, Justin Null and wife, Samantha, Joshua Null, and Leighia Null Drake and husband, C.J.; grandchildren, Poppy Null and Gordon Drake; brothers, Ray Heath and wife, Virginia, and David Heath; sister, Lenora Farris and husband, Gary; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Graveside service will be private. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Null Family.

