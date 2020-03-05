Norris, Peggy J. Frye

CHILHOWIE, Va. Peggy J. Frye Norris, age 85, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was a loving mother and granny. She enjoyed listening to music and loved the mountains. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman E. (Gene) Norris; her parents, Hughston and Belle Harris Frye; her son, Danny E. Norris; four brothers, Lillburn Frye, Sidney Frye, Wesley Frye and J.R. Harris; three sisters, Mary Gladys Frye, Mabel Chapman, and Ruby Mason; and a special friend, Spiller Burgess. She is survived by her daughter, Joan N. Doane; two grandsons, Joshua Doane and wife, Alicia, and Danny Norris Jr.; five granddaughters, Michelle Norris, Jan Rasnake and husband, Chris, Melanie Norris, Lora N. Lewis, and Danielle Norris; ten great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; very special sister/cousin, Ruby French; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Snoopy. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Frye officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home from 1 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Peggy J. Frye Norris family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389