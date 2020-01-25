Norris Jr., John Paul

John Paul Norris Jr., 69, went peacefully to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born in Grundy, Virginia, the son of John Paul Norris and Victoria Burleson Norris. John resided in Fort Walton Beach, Florida with his wife, Lisa Dyess Norris. John has one surviving child, John Paul Norris (Trey) with his wife, Darby Reynolds Norris of Auburn, Alabama. John has four surviving sisters and one twin brother, Betty Jane Craft, Patricia Von Viers, Susan Paulette Mays, Sallie Gail Phillips, and Joel Fredrick Norris. He was a Grundy High School graduate of the class of 1968, Army veteran of the Vietnam War and loved being a radio personality. John worked in many radio markets in the southeast. John reached out to so many people with his great personality, smile, and voice.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com