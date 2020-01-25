Norris Jr., John Paul

John Paul Norris Jr., 69, went peacefully to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born in Grundy, Virginia, the son of John Paul Norris and Victoria Burleson Norris. John resided in Fort Walton Beach, Florida with his wife, Lisa Dyess Norris. John has one surviving child, John Paul Norris (Trey) with his wife, Darby Reynolds Norris of Auburn, Alabama. John has four surviving sisters and one twin brother, Betty Jane Craft, Patricia Von Viers, Susan Paulette Mays, Sallie Gail Phillips, and Joel Fredrick Norris. He was a Grundy High School graduate of the class of 1968, Army veteran of the Vietnam War and loved being a radio personality. John worked in many radio markets in the southeast. John reached out to so many people with his great personality, smile, and voice.

