Njagu, Georgia Kay Birdwell

Georgia Kay Birdwell Njagu, age 59, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Cone- Health Alamance Regional Medical Center. She was born October 29, 1960, the eldest daughter of William Henry Allen Birdwell Sr. and Margaret Isabelle Birdwell, and was raised in Bristol, Virginia, along with her three siblings, William Jr. (Bill), Teresa, and Charles (CC). She was a proud Virginia High School graduate, Class of 1979. After graduating high school, she went on to attend Berea College, in Lexington, Kentucky, where she met her forever love, Paul Josiah Munesu Njagu. Georgia and Paul married and have spent the last 40 years together, creating their legacy to include three children and two grandchildren. Georgia served over 26 years on staff for the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret and William Birdwell Sr.; father-in-law, Josiah Njagu; and niece, Adrian Scott. Georgia leaves behind her devoted husband, Paul J.M. Njagu; children, Brandan Michael Munesu Njagu, Ravyn Sierra Tendai Njagu, Taryrn Tinasha Chemwandoita Brown (son-in-law, Randy Brown Jr.); two grandchildren, Dorian Alexander Munesu and Harper Grace Chemwandoita Brown; sisters, Teresa McNeal and Ellen Dicampli; brothers, William Birdwell Jr., Charles Birdwell, and Rick Birdwell; mother-in-law, Violet Njagu; sister-in-law, Jean Njagu; and brothers-in-law, Taylor Njagu and Kudzai Njagu; several nieces and nephews, Leslie Freeman, Desha Scott, Clark (Eli) Whitsett, Nathaniel Joe, Kaydence Scott-McCoo, Trayvion McCoo, Rome Morrow Jr., Tendekai Morrow, Sharn� Morrow, Tadiwa Njagu, Munyaradzi Njagu, Vimbai Njagu; and a host of additional family, friends, and loved ones. Services celebrating her life and legacy will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 508 Apple St., Burlington, NC 27217 at 1 p.m. and the family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the services. Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Three years later: Virginia man spends $1,000 to deliver 300,000 pennies to Lebanon DMV
-
Cabela’s closing at The Falls
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Rick Mullins steps down as Ridgeview's head coach
-
Bristol casino developer challenges some JLARC report findings
-
Damascus Diner serves up comfort food to a town on the go
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.