Nisbet, Mary Alice Gray

Mary Alice Gray Nisbet, 81, of Abingdon, Virginia, was called home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a long illness. Mary Alice was born on February 4, 1939 in Washington County, Va. to the late Walter V. and Mary Louise (Kelly) Atkins. Her parents, brothers, Bill Wilcox, Jack Atkins, and John Atkins; and sister, Dorothy Pack predecease her. She was a devoted wife to the late Bobby Gray and mother to Scott Gray. She lived in Chesapeake, Va. for many years where she owned and operated Heritage Lighting Showroom. After the passing of her husband, Bob Gray, she returned to Abingdon to retire and continue caring for her mother, Mary Louise. It was here she found time to devote to her love of flower gardens, home d�cor, doting on her beloved pets and rekindling friendships of her earlier days. She was a Christian of deep faith. She had a great passion for including friends and family during every holiday, sharing her favorite dishes. Mary Alice is survived by her son, Scott Gray; husband, Jim Nisbet; daughter, Melanie (Mark) Lutz of Abingdon, Va. and their sons, Stephen, Timothy, and Benjamin; son, Shawn (Angela) Nisbet of Doylestown Penn. and their children Molly and William; son, Jamie (Deanna) Nisbet of Virginia Beach, Va.; and son, Jonathan (Leah) Nisbet of Chesapeake, Va. and their children, Abigail, Emory, Naomi; as well as several very special nephews and nieces. Her family would like to thank Mary Alice's special friend Josie Blankenship for her tireless care during her illness. Due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, interment will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Memorials in Mary Alice's name may be made to the Highlands Fellowship Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 553, Abingdon, Va. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Mary Alice Gray Nisbet is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276-623-2700).

