Nisbet, Mary Alice Gray

Mary Alice Gray Nisbet, 81, of Abingdon, Virginia, was called home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a long illness. Mary Alice was born on February 4, 1939 in Washington County, Va. to the late Walter V. and Mary Louise (Kelly) Atkins. Her parents, brothers, Bill Wilcox, Jack Atkins, and John Atkins; and sister, Dorothy Pack predecease her. She was a devoted wife to the late Bobby Gray and mother to Scott Gray. She lived in Chesapeake, Va. for many years where she owned and operated Heritage Lighting Showroom. After the passing of her husband, Bob Gray, she returned to Abingdon to retire and continue caring for her mother, Mary Louise. It was here she found time to devote to her love of flower gardens, home d�cor, doting on her beloved pets and rekindling friendships of her earlier days. She was a Christian of deep faith. She had a great passion for including friends and family during every holiday, sharing her favorite dishes. Mary Alice is survived by her son, Scott Gray; husband, Jim Nisbet; daughter, Melanie (Mark) Lutz of Abingdon, Va. and their sons, Stephen, Timothy, and Benjamin; son, Shawn (Angela) Nisbet of Doylestown Penn. and their children Molly and William; son, Jamie (Deanna) Nisbet of Virginia Beach, Va.; and son, Jonathan (Leah) Nisbet of Chesapeake, Va. and their children, Abigail, Emory, Naomi; as well as several very special nephews and nieces. Her family would like to thank Mary Alice's special friend Josie Blankenship for her tireless care during her illness. Due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, interment will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Memorials in Mary Alice's name may be made to the Highlands Fellowship Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 553, Abingdon, Va. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Mary Alice Gray Nisbet is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276-623-2700).
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Health district reports community transmission of COVID-19 in Washington County, Va.
-
Tennessee governor issues stay-at-home order
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Mark Palmer departs Patrick Henry to take head-coaching job in Kentucky
-
Virginia’s leading coal mine halts production amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Bond increased for Angela Boswell in vehicle theft case
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389