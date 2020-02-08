Nidiffer, Barbara Sue Patrick

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Barbara Sue Patrick Nidiffer, age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 5, 1950, in Kingsport, Tenn., a daughter of the late Willard Howard and Willie Mae Fields Patrick. Barbara lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of Fellowship Chapel for 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Crawford.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ed Nidiffer; children, Brian Nidiffer, Jason Nidiffer and wife, Dana, Jonathan Nidiffer, Justin Nidiffer, and Karen Nidiffer; grandchildren, Samantha Nidiffer, Cody Nidiffer, Chance Nidiffer, Hailey Nidiffer, Kaitlyn Nidiffer, Logan Nidiffer, Autumn Nidiffer, Landan Taylor and Jayden Hall; great-grandchildren, Lexie, Emily and Elijah; brother, Bill Patrick and wife, Kathy; sister, Brenda Minnick and husband, Ken; sister-in-law, Shelby Nidiffer; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, Va., with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.