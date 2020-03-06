Mary Lee Carrier Newton, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at NHC of Bristol. Mary was born on May 24, 1928, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late William Arlie and Mary Ethel Boling Carrier. She retired from Sullivan East High School after serving 21 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Newton; son, Bobby Joe Newton; brothers, Mack, J.C. and Ronnie Carrier; and sister, June Weatherly. Mary is survived by her daughter-in-law, Janice Newton; grandson, Jason Newton and wife, Linsay; great-grandson, Chase Newton; sister, Linda Phillips and husband, Lonnie; brother, Walter H. Carrier and wife, Mildred; brother-in-law, Walne Weatherly; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Kain officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be private at Glenwood Mausoleum. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: UNVNWW In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vance Bible Church, 425 Broyles Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
