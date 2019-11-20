Ruth Stophel Newsome, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Elmer and Annie Riggs Stophel; her husband, Robert L. Newsome; and her beloved niece, Ginna Stophel Kennedy. She is survived by her brother, James "Jim" Stophel and sister-in-law, Frances, of Walterboro, S.C.; nephews, Rhett Mixon, Kevin Mixon and wife, Donna Gail, of Walterboro, S.C., Andy Kennedy and Sasha Johnson of Johnson City, Tenn.; great-nieces, Sarah Mixon Hayden and husband, Brandon, of S.C., Amanda Mixon Nichols and husband, Jeremy, of S.C., and Kaylan Kennedy of Knoxville; great-nephew, Drew Kennedy of Knoxville; great-great-nephew, Owen Hayden; great-great-niece, Addison Hayden; and several cousins. Ruth was a native of Bristol, but lived for several years in Atlanta, Ga., where she worked for Cox Broadcasting Corp. She and her husband, Bob moved to Bristol in 1974. Ruth worked for 30 years as an administrative assistant in the Second Judicial District Office of the District Attorney. She was a graduate of ETSU and successfully completed all the requirements for Certified Administrative Professional. She was qualified for membership in Mensa. Ruth joined Toastmasters in March of 1990, earned TM's highest recognition in 1994, several in every club, and district office as well as being elected as a member of the International Board of Directors for two years. Ruth is a member of Central Christian Church where she has taught the toddler's class for 44 years. She is also a member of the prayer team. She has had a number of articles published including Toastmaster Magazine, Standard Publishing Co., Christmas and an Annual of America. The memorial service for Mrs. Newsome will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose Street, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Mark Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.