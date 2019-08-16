Steven Edward Newell, 61, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on December 8, 1957, a son of Edward Ferris and Barbara Crawford Newell. Steve is survived by his father, Ed Newell; two brothers, Bill Newell and his wife, Rhonda, and Mike Newell and his wife, Bonnie; one sister, Rebecca Deems and her husband, Albert; one niece, and eight nephews . Steve was member a of Boy Scouts of America, where he held the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating high school from Dobyns-Bennett High School with honors, he received an academic scholarship to attend New College in Sarasota Fla. Steve went on to graduate with a Master's Degree in Psychology from the University of Tennessee. Steve was a very giving, intelligent, free spirited person,who loved books, art, learning, and music; especially Bob Dylan. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St. Bristol, Va. The committal service and internment will immediately follow at Glenwood Cemetery with the Reverend Jonathan Jonas officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to State Street United Methodist Church. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by www.blevinscares.com. Mr. Newell and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141