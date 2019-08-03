Gail L. Nelson, age 66, entered eternal rest on July 27, 2019. She was born in Bristol, Va., and spent the last 41 years in Palm Bay, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nelson. Survivors include two sisters, Linda Cox and Lovada Tate and husband, Don; one brother, Garry Taylor and wife, Sandra, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two stepchildren, four step grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, along with many friends; and her beloved cat, Kato. A memorial service will be held at New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn., on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 3 p.m.

