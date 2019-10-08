Billy Joe Nelson "Preacher Bill", age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House. He was a pastor of several churches in Bristol and Elizabethton, Tenn., and founder of two South Holston Campground Ministries. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rochelle and Margaret Nelson; sister, Judy Roberts; brothers, R.C. Nelson, Donald W. Nelson, Ted Lewis Nelson, and Floyd D. Nelson. Survivors include his wife, Myrna Booher Nelson; his children, Amy Gauvreau, Lauri Ashley, Carl J. Hayter, Michelle White, and Cary Davis; sister, Sandy Campbell of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Charles T. Nelson of Moncks Corner, S.C.; grandchildren, Michael Gauvreau, Donovan Gauvreau, Jacob Ashley, Dylan Hoke, Sophie White, and Zachary White, and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ballad Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Nelson family.