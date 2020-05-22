MEADOWVIEW, Va. Arthur Buford "B" Neese Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chilhowie, Va., at the age of 95. B graduated from Meadowview High School in 1944. He enjoyed playing sports, especially football. B was a member of the Meadowview First United Methodist Church and worked for the Pet Milk Company in Abingdon for 27 years. He then drove a school bus for Washington County Schools for 17 years. B's favorite trips were with the Patrick Henry High School band and track teams. He and his wife, Rosemary never missed a home sports contest at Emory & Henry College for many years. B attended both Emory & Henry Football Tangerine Bowl games in Orlando, Fla. in 1950 and 1951. He also attended all five games of the 1953 World Series between the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers. He got the most enjoyment out of watching his daughter Rose coach volleyball and track at Galax High School and his grandson Tyler playing sports at Galax and football at Emory & Henry College. Tyler was his "Pride and Joy". Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Reynolds Neese; parents, Arthur Blaine Neese and Lucille Fry Neese; three sisters, Ruby Graybeal, Marie Copenhaver, and Goldie Tilson; and four brothers, Oscar Neese, Carl Neese, Noel Neese and Everett Neese. He is survived by his daughter, Rose Neese Houk and husband, Don, of Galax, Va.; grandson, Tyler Neese Houk and wife, Fallon, of Galax, Va.; two sisters, Dorothy Cannon of Glade Spring, Va., and Vivian Mock of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Bernard Neese of Abingdon, Va.; sisters-in-law, Jane Reynolds Bellamy of Bristol, Tenn., and Harriet Reynolds of Galax, Va.; brother-in-law, Marvin Reynolds of Watkinsville, Ga; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Holston Conference Cemetery, in Emory, Va., with the Rev. David Jackson officiating. Because he was such an avid Emory & Henry College sports fan, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emory & Henry College Athletics, P.O. Box 950, Emory, VA 24327, in Mr. Neese's name. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a family friend, Linda Cannon, and nephew Wayne Neese for all of their help during his final years. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Arthur Buford "B" Neese Jr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
