Arthur Buford "B" Neese Jr. MEADOWVIEW, Va. Arthur Buford "B" Neese Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chilhowie, Va. at the age of 95. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Reynolds Neese; parents, Arthur Blaine Neese and Lucille Fry Neese; three sisters, Ruby Graybeal, Marie Copenhaver, and Goldie Tilson; and four brothers, Oscar Neese, Carl Neese, Noel Neese and Everett Neese. He is survived by his daughter, Rose Neese Houk and husband, Don, of Galax, Va.; grandson, Tyler Neese Houk and wife, Fallon, of Galax, Va.; two sisters, Dorothy Cannon of Glade Spring, Va., and Vivian Mock of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Bernard Neese of Abingdon, Va.; sisters-in-law, Jane Reynolds Bellamy of Bristol, Tenn., and Harriet Reynolds of Galax, Va.; brother-in-law, Marvin Reynolds of Watkinsville, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Holston Conference Cemetery in Emory, Va. with the Rev. David Jackson officiating. The family of Arthur Buford "B" Neese Jr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
