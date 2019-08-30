Cathy Neely, 61, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on August 23, 2019, in Abingdon, Va. She was born in Damascus, Va., on October 7, 1957, a daughter of the late Glen and Lucy Neely. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phil Neely. She loved her family, friends and her church family at Holston Valley Baptist Church. Cathy is survived by her son, Brian Neely and wife, Sharon; daughter, Jenna Neely and special friend, Kaleigh; grandsons, Glenn Neely and Jacob Neely; sister, Sue Chafin and husband, Jack, several nieces and nephews; special friends and care givers, Mike Counts, Sharon Goodson and best friend, Jan Greer. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Holston Valley Baptist Church, 18396 Cleveland Rd., Abingdon, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Neely and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

